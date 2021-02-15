Man charged in weekend killing of 15-year-old in St. Louis

Treshawn Fox, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Teshawn Ford

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been charged in the weekend killing of a teen in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that 18-year-old Treshawn Fox is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Teshawn Ford, 15, of the 4500 Block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. Fox also faces charges of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North Taylor Avenue, just across the street from Ford's home.

Police found Ford lying in an alley behind Desta's Market with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A second victim, a 70-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He told police he was in the area when he heard gunshots and was struck. He was driven to a hospital by a friend and is expected to survive.

While police were investigating the shootings, Fox arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was later identified as the suspect.