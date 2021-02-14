The boy's death marked the city's 30th homicide of 2021, according to 5 On Your Side data

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Taylor Avenue.

Police said the slain boy — "possibly a 16-year-old" — was shot in the chest. A second male victim was shot in the leg. His age and condition were not immediately available, though he is expected to survive.

Police officers and detectives were seen going in and out of Desta's Market, on the same block as the shootings, more than an hour after the shooting.

The boy's death marked the city's 30th homicide of 2021, according to 5 On Your Side data. At the same time last year, just 17 people had been murdered in St. Louis.