Suspect charged with firing shots inside West County Center mall

Jaymes Mays, 23, faces three charges of unlawful use of a weapon

DES PERES, Mo. – Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from April 2.

A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting at West County Center mall on Friday.

Jaymes Mays, 23, faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, according to charging documents released Monday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Mays and another person got into a physical fight and a Glock pistol fell out of Mays' bag, the documents state. He picked up the pistol and pointed it at another person's head. He then fired toward the Apple Store. Officers found bullet fragments and shell casings matching the ammunition inside the Glock.

Mays admitted to firing his gun, according to the charging documents.

One count is for shooting at a person; one is for carrying a concealed weapon; and one is for exhibiting a weapon.

West County Center has signage saying firearms are prohibited on property, the documents state.

Nobody was injured, but witnesses said the shooting caused chaos inside the mall. Witnesses reported seeing several police cars race toward the mall just before 8 p.m. Police in St. Louis County and the city received a report of an active shooter inside the mall.

Two employees in the mall said shoppers ran into their stores after hearing multiple gunshots.