Man who fired fatal shots in Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire case sentenced

Travell Anthony Hill, 31, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for his involvement in the murder-for-hire case involving Sweetie Pie's stars.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who fired fatal shots at a reality show star's nephew has been sentenced.

Travell Anthony Hill, 31, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for his involvement in Andre Montgomery Jr.'s death. Montgomery was the victim of the Sweetie Pie's murder-for-hire case.

Hill pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire in Montgomery's death in 2016.

In his plea agreement, Hill admitted to meeting Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy Norman, on the day of the murder. He also stated that he understood that Norman wanted Montgomery killed.

Hill was told a woman would provide him with Montgomery's location so he could commit the murder on that day.

Hill obtained a handgun and fatally shot Montgomery, 21, on March 14, 2016, in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. Hill disposed of the weapon and was paid $5,000 two days after the incident.

Norman was found guilty of murder-for-hire and insurance fraud charged in September. Hill testified at his trial.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.

Norman and Montgomery appeared on the reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network from 2011 to 2018. Norman arranged for his nephew's murder after fraudulently obtaining a life insurance policy on Montgomery worth $450,000.