'Don't tell nobody' | Key witness says Sweetie Pie's reality star paid her $10K for murder-for-hire hit

ST. LOUIS — It's day three of a high-profile murder trial involving James Timothy "Tim" Norman.

He's accused of being the mastermind in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

Both were on the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Charging documents show Norman took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450,000 two years before his death.

According to prosecutors, his life insurance agent Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam helped Norman submit five different applications for life insurance policies on Montgomery, all containing falsified information.

Day 3 of the trial

First to take the stand Thursday morning was David Sullivan from the life insurance company Foresters Financial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll asked who was first to call the company about the claim after Montgomery was killed.

Sullivan said Yaghnam did. During that call, the life insurance employee told Yaghnam they needed to talk to the policy owner, Norman.

The calls to get the claim were on March 21, 2016. One week after Montgomery's murder.

Norman then called the agent for a death claim and even hired an attorney to call the life insurance company to get access to the claim.

Going back and forth, the agent said they denied the claim because they tried to collect more information.

On the defense, Michael Leonard asked if Sullivan knew if Norman asked Yaghnam to call the company?

Sullivan said no.

Terica Ellis

Terica Ellis is a key witness to the case and second on the stand Thursday morning.

She's already pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit murder for hire and she’s entered a cooperation agreement with the government.

She said she's been a stripper since she was 16.

Ellis says she was friends with benefits with Norman and he would paid her for sex. She met him in 2011 at a strip club in East St. Louis.

She would dance there on the weekends and that's where she also met Montgomery.

One day before the deadly shooting, she said Norman was in town because his mom's house had been burglarized and he wanted to find his nephew because he believed he did it.

She said Norman told her he wanted to get back what his nephew took.

After having sex, she said Norman asked, "Could you help me find my nephew? I will give you $10,000."

She said he never gave her that much money and would usually get paid $1,000 for sex.

Ellis further explained how they bought burner phones to stay in touch and then contacted Montgomery to track him.

Here is a text message presented as evidence from Ellis asking where Montgomery's whereabouts were.

She was using her Instagram name: Alexusdagreat.

After meeting up with Montgomery on the night of his death, she said she told him to come outside, he got in the car and when he got out, she got a text message saying "move."

That's when she heard gun shots.

Driving off, Ellis told the jury she called Norman.

"What the f*** happened? I heard gun shots," she said. "He said, 'Don't worry about it, get on the highway and go home, don't tell nobody.'"

She claims he told her to delete her Instagram and to get rid of the phone.

She later distributed the money increments just a few days after the murder.