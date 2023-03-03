Teen sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2022 fatal Metro East shooting

Russean Hollis was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 25, 2022, fatal drive-by shooting of Tashay Mathis.

VENICE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was convicted as an adult and sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for a fatal shooting in June.

Russean Hollis, of Granite City, was charged with first-degree murder for the June 25, 2022, fatal drive-by shooting of 42-year-old Tashay Mathis, according to a news release by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.

According to the release, Mathis was in a large group of people on Broadway and Sixth Street in Venice, Illinois, when Hollis shot a gun in the direction of the group. Mathis was struck by a bullet and died from his injuries.

Hollis was 16 at the time of the shooting. He was charged as an adult and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The reason for the shooting is unclear, the release said.

“I hope this conviction and sentence send a message that offenders of any age who choose to take part in this type of activity will be held accountable in Madison County. For the family and loved ones of Mr. Mathis, nothing can undo their suffering, but I hope the swift resolution of this case brings them a measure of closure," Haine said in the release.