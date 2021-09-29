Teen killed in early morning crash on Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis

The car came to a stop in the front yard of a home on the 1100 block of Riverview and the driver ran off, according to police. A passenger in the car was killed

ST. LOUIS — A teenage passenger was killed in a crash in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

Police said the teen was riding in a 2008 Ford Taurus that may have been speeding westbound on Riverview Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Police said the driver lost control of the car, crossed the center line and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

The car came to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 1100 block of Riverview, and the driver ran off, according to police. EMS workers responded to the scene of the crash and rushed the 17-year-old passenger to the hospital.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

An accident reconstruction team has taken up the ongoing investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.