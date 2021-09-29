Brentwood man carjacked, hit and killed with his own car in the CWE

The incident happened during the lunch hour Tuesday in the Central West End. The man was carjacked at gunpoint and the suspect was later taken into custody

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man died after he was carjacked and then hit and killed with his own vehicle, according to St. Louis police.

The incident happened over the lunch hour in the Central West End on Tuesday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 11:40 a.m. to the 300 block of North Boyle Avenue for a report of a person hit and a hit-and-run. They arrived to find 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang, of Brentwood, in the back of the address. Police at the scene were focusing on an alley area behind several businesses. He was suffering from severe trauma and injuries, police said. First responders rushed him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police investigation at this time suggested Yang was carjacked at gunpoint by a man. The suspect took Yang’s Honda Element and then hit him with the vehicle while driving away from the scene, police said.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, officers found the victim’s stolen SUV about three miles away in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue. Officers ran after the 47-year-old suspect and took him into custody.

St. Louis police have requested charges from the circuit attorney's office of first-degree murder and robbery

The St. Louis police department’s accident reconstruction team responded to the scene, and the homicide division is handling the ongoing investigation.

