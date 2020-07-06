Teen girl killed in double shooting in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood

Two people were found shot inside of a car: a 21-year-old man and a girl who police said was approximately 16 years old

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl is dead after a double shooting in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. on the 4600 block of Morganford. Two people were found shot inside of a car: a 21-year-old man and a girl who police said was approximately 16 years old.

The girl was dead, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition wasn't given, but police said his vitals were unstable.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.