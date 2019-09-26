ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer in south St. Louis last year.

Jalynn Garner entered the plea in court Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26.

Garner was 16 years old when he was involved in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police Sgt. Ralph Harper back on Oct. 29, 2018. Harper was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Lackland Ave. in Tower Grove South. He was 67 years old.

The retired sergeant was parking outside his great nephew's home to watch the nephew's two young children, the great nephew confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Harper's wife was already inside the home watching the children when he pulled up and parked outside. That's when the gunman approached Harper. It was about 7:30 a.m.

Retired Sergeant Ralph E. Harper

St. Louis Metropolitan Police

A confrontation took place in the street and gunfire was exchanged, Police Chief John Hayden said.

Harper was able to make one call for help. When officers arrived, he was unconscious and barely breathing. He passed away a short time later at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital emergency room.

Ret. Sgt. Harper served 33 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. His last assignment was in the juvenile division and he retired about 10 years ago.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Both Garner and another teenager—Justin Mathews—were charged as adults in the case. Mathews was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Mathews is still awaiting trial.

