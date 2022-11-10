16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, there are resources to help.

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. near Obear Avenue and Emily Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was shot in his stomach.

He was conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital. Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.