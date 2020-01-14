ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A toddler is expected to survive after being shot in St. Louis County Monday night.

Police responded to the 10100 block of Duke Drive around 8:35 p.m. An 18-month-old boy was found with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving treatment. He was in critical condition Monday night. Tuesday morning, police said the boy is expected to survive.

The toddler was in a bedroom of the home when the unknown shooter fired approximately two gunshots into the home from the outside.

St. Louis County police said the call for the shooting was initiated by a caller and an activation of their ShotSpotter system.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

