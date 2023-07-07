Tower Grove South residents concerned after 2 deadly shootings in 2 days

"I have never seen it this bad. The crime is just outrageous now," said concerned resident Margarita Perez.

ST. LOUIS — Margarita Perez has lived in the Tower Grove South neighborhood in south St. Louis all her life.

She said for years her neighborhood was relatively quiet. But lately?

"It's getting bad out here now," Perez said Friday afternoon.

That's a sad, but frightening reality for her and her children.

"I hear gunshots all the time at night. My kids now know when they hear the shots they duck and dive in the middle of the night," Perez said.

Now, there has been more gun violence blocks away from her home.

Police say around 12:30 Wednesday morning someone shot 37-year-old Wade Featherston and a 36-year-old woman near the intersection of Chippewa and Gravois.

Featherston died. The woman taken to a hospital.

She told police a group of people rode by in a car and a motorcycle and fired multiple shots at them.

Two days later, around 4:30 Friday morning someone shot and killed a man near a gas station across the street.

At this point, police don't have any solid leads on either shooting.

Right now, they're reviewing nearby surveillance video and they're asking anyone who saw anything to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

"It's really horrible It's a shame," said Margarita Perez.

Records show so far this year there have been 89 homicides in the city of St. Louis.

"They need more cameras. Yes, I think that would make a difference. I also think the city needs to put more police out into the neighborhoods," Margarita Perez stated.

Paul Wamser agrees.

"I'm very concerned with bullets flying," Wamser said.

For the past two years, Wamser has run a business in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

"I would think maybe some mounted surveillance cameras might deter some of this activity," said Wamser.

"The crime is getting outrageous," Perez said.