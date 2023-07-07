Man shot, killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning

This is the second deadly shooting near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Chippewa Street in the last week.

ST. LOUIS — A male victim was shot and killed near a gas station early in south St. Louis early Friday morning.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened near a QuikTrip on the 4100 block of Gravois Avenue at about 4:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim shot in the neck and head.

The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. Police did not say how old he was.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is the second deadly shooting near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Chippewa Street in the last week.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on July 5, a deadly shooting took place in the 4100 block of Chippewa Street. Two victims were found shot in the back, and one of the victims was not breathing. A homicide investigation was requested.