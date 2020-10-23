14-year-old boy injured in shootout with man in south St. Louis

The shooting was reported Thursday night near Tower Grove Park. The victim said the 14-year-old boy pointed a gun at him — and then he pulled out his own

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shootout with a man in south St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police received a call for a shooting at 11:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue, which is right at Arsenal along the south side of Tower Grove Park. They found a 26-year-old man a few blocks away who told police he was in front of his house on Bent Avenue when three people walked up to him.

The victim said one of the suspects – later identified as a 14-year-old boy – pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The victim told police he got his own gun and the two shot at each other. The man wasn’t injured. The teen ran off. The other two men drove away in a silver SUV, police reported.