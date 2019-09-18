WELLSTON, Mo. — Two people are facing charges in connection with shots fired near a Wellston park that sent children running earlier this summer.

Daniel Laron Perry, 26, and Demytryk Jackson, 24, were each charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the July 25 incident.

In the park's surveillance video, you could see people running, taking cover, as shots were fired. Even a little girl is carrying a baby to protect her.

It all started when this white pick up truck drives by.

Three men were hanging out at the park when they noticed the car. Martin said the men seemed to be at a gathering since there were a lot of balloons and people interacting.

From there, they saw the truck and in the video, you can see all three men shooting at it.

A press release from the North County Police Cooperative said Perry and Jackson were two of the men seen shooting in the video, but they are still looking for the third.

North County Police Cooperative

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374 or send an email to info@northcountypolice.com.

