University City man charged with kidnapping for allegedly forcing woman, children into home at gunpoint

After about 30 minutes of negotiating, police said they were able to convince the man to come out of the house and surrender. He was charged Wednesday.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A University City man was charged with kidnapping and multiple other crimes after police said he held a woman and her children inside their home at gunpoint Tuesday.

Kelvin Adell, 41, was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, attempted robbery and four other crimes in connection with the Tuesday afternoon incident on Sutter Avenue in University City.

In charging documents, University City police said Adell went to the woman's house just after noon to demand money. Police said he pointed a gun at her and forced her into the home, where a 3-year-old, a 4-month-old and another adult were located.

The woman then struggled with Adell over the handgun until a shot was fired, police said. She was able to escape the house, but the adult and two children were left inside with Adell.

Police said when they arrived a short time later, Adell told them he would kill one of the children if they came inside the house.

After about 30 minutes of negotiating, police said they were able to convince Adell to come out of the house and surrender.

Police said Adell admitted to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of robbery twice for two separate incidents in 2004.

The documents said Adell and the woman were "associates," but did not say how they knew each other. No one was injured.

In a statement, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell applauded the officers for bringing the incident to a peaceful end.

"I'm incredibly grateful no one was harmed in this alleged incident, especially the two children, thanks to the police de-escalating a dangerous standoff," Bell said.

In all, Adell was charged with six felonies:

first-degree kidnapping,

first-degree burglary

first-degree attempted robbery

unlawful possession of a firearm - dangerous felon

and two counts of armed criminal action

His bond was set at $75,000, cash only.

The press release from Bell's office said Adell could face life imprisonment for the burglary and kidnapping charges. Adell already had two convictions for armed criminal action, so his possession of a firearm in connection with this crime would be punishable by a minimum 15-year sentence if he is convicted, the release said.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.