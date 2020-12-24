Police investigating report of shooting in University City

A woman on the scene of the incident told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that her father-in-law was one of the multiple people shot

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A large police presence is investigating after a report of a shooting in University City Thursday evening.

The initial call came out at around 3:30 for an apparent shooting in the 6500 block of Crest Avenue. A woman on the scene of the incident told 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that her father-in-law was one of the multiple people shot. She said he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

University City police have not provided any details on the incident, only saying that it is an open investigation.

Police cars from the University City and Washington University police departments were on the scene. The scene is about two miles north of Washington University's campus.