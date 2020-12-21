Man killed, woman injured in shooting on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:25.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:25. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car and a woman with gunshot wounds nearby.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A call for shots fired into a building at the intersection of 4th Street and Washington Avenue at around the same time, but police did not say if that call was related to the deadly shooting.

Homicide detectives were called in to take over the investigation, which is ongoing. As of 10:15, police were still on the scene investigating.