Car nearly hit officer, drove on sidewalk to avoid barrier on Washington Avenue Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a car that nearly hit a police officer on Washington Avenue Sunday night.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the officer was standing next to his marked police vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 11th Street at around 10:30 Sunday night.

Police said the road was closed at the time, but a car that was previously parked on the street began driving toward the officer. When the driver neared the officer, police said he swerved in the officer's direction before continuing eastbound.

Police said the driver then drove onto the sidewalk to avoid a barricade and was able to get away.

Police said the officer had to jump out of the way of the car but was not injured.

Police released surveillance video and body camera footage of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to call SLMPD 4th District detectives at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

This incident came hours after another chaotic scene that included shots being fired and left a police car damaged.

The St. Louis Police Department said that incident started at around 2:30 a.m. on Washington Avenue, where officers received 13 separate calls for more than 100 people partying on the top floor of an apartment building. As officers tried to break up the crowd, they began congregating outside the building.

As more police arrived to assist, several people jumped onto a police car while an officer was inside. Video police shared with 5 On Your Side showed multiple people kicking and stomping the police car and dancing, some of them taking videos. At one point, a person was able to open the passenger-side door, police said.

Police shared the body camera video from the officer inside the vehicle, which showed multiple people jumping on the car and dancing on the hood.