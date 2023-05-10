Accused Webster Groves shooter released, neighbors say man caused problems for years

Police said the victim was inside her home in bed when she was shot in the arm.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man police believe may have fired multiple shots into a Webster Groves on Monday is out of jail.

5 On Your Side isn't naming the man because he hasn't been charged with a crime. The man does, however, have a criminal history in Webster Groves and St. Louis County.

According to the Webster Groves Police Department, officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the 300 block of Tuxedo Boulevard.

Police said the victim was inside her home in bed when she was shot in the arm.

Their investigation led them to believe that a gunman fired approximately four shots into the rear of the residence.

According to a spokesperson with the Webster Groves Police Department, the arrest was made in the parking lot of a store in Richmond Heights the next afternoon.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree property damage, forgery and possession of a forging instrument.

Police also said that a firearm and 12 magazines containing several hundred rounds of ammunition were found.

Webster Groves police detectives applied for warrants on Wednesday.

Police said the warrant office took the case and listed charges “under advisement” pending results of a ballistic examination of seized weapons and bullet fragments, and further investigation of additional items.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday confirmed that the case was taken under advisement and that there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone with this shooting at this point,

Because no warrant was issued within 24 hours of the man's arrest, he cannot legally be held.

The woman's neighbors are now worried about the man being out of custody and claim issues have been going on for years.

About 10 neighbors said the man has been causing problems for about two to three years and several have reported it to police and city officials.

Next door to the shooting was one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. Despite hiding his identity, his concerns are coming to light.

"I fell asleep on the couch and my child said there were fireworks outside, which was strange. And I looked out the window, and I saw all the police walking around. The shooting was just feet away from my son's room," he said.

Multiple other neighbors claim there have been harassment issues and odd behaviors.

"What do we do if he comes back with a different firearm that they didn't seize? Call and wait, so we can see if we got shot ourselves?" the neighbor asked. "There are countless people who have reported this man for countless incidents."

Neighbors said the victim and the man arrested by police know each other. They claim after the man was evicted, he moved into the victim's house.

Most recently, they observed him living in a camper and then in a tent in the victim's backyard.

"I had to heckle the housing department, and then the city fined the owner of the home for the camper being illegally parked because they didn’t have plates," one resident said.

5 On Your Side spoke to the shooting victim, who was outside her home in a cast. She declined to be interviewed on camera.

She said she still had the bullet in her arm, she was filing an order of protection against the man and adding security to her home.

A home security company was seen inspecting the home during the day on Thursday.

The woman wouldn't disclose her relationship with the man, but she thought they were on good terms. She added she didn't know if the shooting was an accident, but she claims the man denied being the gunman.

"At our block party last summer, it was the discussion then as to what to do because he was a problem. He was reportedly doing drugs and we complained to city hall," neighbor Brenda Detrick said.

Even this week a group made their voices heard at the Webster Groves City Council meeting.

"He was released without any charges and free to go. That's disturbing. None of us feel safe," a neighbor said.

The mayor of Webster Groves, Laura Arnold, declined to comment when reached by email, citing the ongoing investigation.