2 charged after man critically injured in fight at Wentzville bar

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Two people have been charged after a man was critically injured in a fight at a bar in Wentzville.

Devin Dodson, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and 30-year-old Deangelo Williams was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to the Wentzville Police Department, a 27-year-old man was found in the middle of the street in front of a bar in the 100 block of South Linn Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was severely beaten and was suffering from a significant head wound.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspects before being attacked. During the attack, Williams hit the victim in the head with a metal object, police said.

After arriving to the scene and searching the area, officers found the suspects and took them into custody.

Police said the victim is in “very critical condition” and is on life support.