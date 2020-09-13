53-year-old woman the latest victim shot on a St. Louis interstate

"It's a shame that woman was shot while driving. Yes, I'm praying for her," said Aaron McCartney.

ST. LOUIS — Saturday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Salisbury Street in north St. Louis looked peaceful and pretty routine.

However, hours before sunrise, investigators say gunshots rang out on the busy interstate.

Police say around 3 a-m someone in a dark-colored SUV drove westbound, alongside a 53-year-old woman and fired several gunshots at her, hitting the driver in her stomach.

"That's terrible. You know we just need to stop the violence," said Metro East resident Aaron McCartney, who often travels on I-70.

"It's a shame. It just makes you think that you're not safe just riding in your car," said Aaron McCartney.

"People need to stop all this shooting. It's scary as hell," said neighbor, Dawn Usanga.

Police say in February, a man was critically injured after being shot near I-70 and Riverview Boulevard.

In June, a man was found shot after a crash on I-70 near East Grand Avenue.

In July, one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting on I-70 north of downtown St. Louis.

Last month a teenage boy and girl were both shot in their chests on southbound Highway 367 near Interstate 270.

"It's horrible. Somebody has to start doing something," said Dawn Usanga.

Last fall Missouri State Highway Patrol put more troopers on Interstates 70, 44, 55 and 64 as part of a new effort to help the city crackdown on violent crime.

On Saturday, a highway patrol spokesman couldn't tell 5 On Your Side if the plan is still active or if it's helped catch any criminals.

Back on the north side, investigators don't know why a gunman shot the female driver.

At this point, police haven't released the woman's name nor have they given us an update on her condition. They say when she was rushed to a hospital, the victim's vital signs "were stable."

"My feelings go to her. We're gonna pray for her," said Aaron McCartney.

"I just hope they find, arrest and most importantly, prosecutor the person who did that to her," Dawn Usanga said.