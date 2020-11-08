GM hiring 200 workers at Wentzville plant

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — General Motors' Wentzville plant is looking to hire approximately 200 production team members.
The new hires will help support production of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon midsize pickups, Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.
“We build some great products here at Wentzville that our customers really love and it’s a great place to work because we have a future,” said Lamar Rucker, Wentzville Assembly’s plant executive director. “GM has made a big commitment to this community with its commitment to invest $1 billion into our plant for future midsize truck production.”
Details about the positions:
- These are temporary positions working as a direct employee of General Motors.
- Candidates must be willing and able to work any shift
- Current openings are part-time positions
- Typical work week consists of 16-32 hours
- Production Saturdays may be required as part of a typical schedule
- Wage is $16.67 per hour
- Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days
- No prior experience necessary
For more information and to apply, click here and search “Wentzville.”