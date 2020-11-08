GM hiring 200 workers at Wentzville plant

The new hires will help support production of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon midsize pickups, Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.

“We build some great products here at Wentzville that our customers really love and it’s a great place to work because we have a future,” said Lamar Rucker, Wentzville Assembly’s plant executive director. “GM has made a big commitment to this community with its commitment to invest $1 billion into our plant for future midsize truck production.”