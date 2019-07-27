ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked after a minor traffic crash in north St. Louis early Saturday morning.

A woman told police she was driving her 2017 Chevrolet Camero in the area of Prairie and Blair Avenues a little after 2 a.m. when her car was rear-ended by a black SUV with tinted windows.

When she stopped her car, she said two armed men wearing black hoodies and surgical masks got out of the SUV that hit her and walked up to her car. She told police she jumped out of her car and ran away.

She said the men then jumped into her car and fled the scene followed by the black SUV from the crash. The victim was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

