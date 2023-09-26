St. Louis woman charged for hitting person in the head with a dumbbell, county attorney says

The woman allegedly retrieved a dumbbell from her car and hit the other woman in the head.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old St. Louis woman was charged with second-degree assault after the county prosecuting attorney says she hit a woman with a dumbbell.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Delesha Lee retrieved a dumbbell from her car during an argument Saturday with the mother of a man whom Lee has two children with.

Lee hit the woman in the head with the dumbbell during the argument, causing a cut to her head, the county prosecuting attorney says. The woman needed hospital treatment for her injury.

"We're seeing too many cases that involve disagreements that escalate to physical violence. Once that line is crossed, our office will aggressively prosecute these matters,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement.

Lee is held on a $50,000 bond with no 10% posting allowed.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.