Charges issued in fatal shooting in south St. Louis Friday evening

Two people, including a 16-year-old, were taken into custody Sunday. One of them currently faces charges in connection to the victim's shooting death.

ST. LOUIS — Two people, including a 16-year-old, were taken into custody Sunday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in south St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Sgt. Charles Wall said Monday afternoon that officers spotted a car Sunday that homicide investigators were looking for near Keokuk Street and Louisiana Avenue. Officers tried to stop the car and started a pursuit after the drivers did not stop. The pursuit ended near Jefferson and Allen avenues, where 21-year-old Joshua Conley and a 16-year-old boy got out of the car and ran away.

Police took them both into custody after a foot chase.

On Monday, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges against Conley for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The charges were in connection to a shooting last week that happened about a mile from where police spotted the car.

On Sept. 22, St. Louis police's Homicide Division was requested that evening to investigate a fatal shooting in south St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Keokuk Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood. A man was found unresponsive outside the now-shuttered South City Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest.

Paramedics rushed him to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim's identity was not released as of Monday evening.

Conley remained in custody as of Monday with no bond allowed.

Police did not provide any further information regarding the 16-year-old who was also taken into custody.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.