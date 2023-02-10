Mother charged after 1-year-old daughter dies from fentanyl exposure

Police said 1-year-old Harmony Baker died after being exposed to fentanyl at a St. Louis County home.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is facing charges after her infant daughter died from fentanyl exposure in a Castle Point home earlier this month.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday charged 32-year-old Cherelle Nolan with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded at 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 to the 10400 block of Count Drive after 1-year-old Harmony Baker became unresponsive and stopped breathing. Officers began CPR on her and she was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A probable cause statement accused Nolan of exposing Harmony to fentanyl, leading to her death. Police said Nolan admitted she has a fentanyl addiction and is the only person in the home who uses the drug.

Nolan is being held on $250,000 cash-only bond with no 10% allowed.