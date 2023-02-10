Man receives sentence for fatal double shooting during St. Louis drug robbery

Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday sentenced a man for his role in a 2021 triple shooting that left two men dead during a drug robbery.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, to 26 years in prison. Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.

Kent admitted to using Facebook to talk with his co-defendant, pick the targets and plan a scheme to steal and sell their marijuana. On March 16, 2021, they met with Williams, Jones and another man in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street. Kent and his co-defendant both opened fire on them, killing Williams and Jones and injuring the third man, Kent's plea agreement said.

Williams and Jones were best friends, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District. Police found 621 grams of marijuana in their car.

Demorion Little has pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges in the case. He also pleaded not guilty to a gun charge accusing him in the fatal shooting of Rocoby Rogers in February of 2021.