Woman charged with murder in deadly shooting initially thought to be self-inflicted

ST. LOUIS — A woman was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that police initially thought was self-inflicted.

Denise Bartlett, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Tyrone Armstrong on April 3.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a home on the 6000 block of Thekla for a report of a shooting. According to the police incident report, officers initially thought the shooting was self-inflicted.

When the initial investigation could not determine the actual circumstances of the shooting, the investigation was handed over to the homicide division.

Investigators identified Bartlett as a suspect and applied for first-degree murder charges. The circuit attorney's office refused to charge Bartlett with first-degree murder. Police said after "additional follow up," the circuit attorney's office issued at-large warrants against Bartlett for second-degree murder and armed criminal.

Police said both Bartlett and Armstrong lived on the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue but did not say if they knew each other.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html