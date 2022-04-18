St. Louis County police gift fallen officer's service weapon to his family

Antonio Valentine was killed after a head-on crash with a stolen car in December.

CLAYTON, Mo. — The sight of his nephew’s service weapon brought instant tears to St. Louis Police Sgt. Scott Valentine’s eyes Monday.

Valentine’s nephew, St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine, was killed following a head-on collision with a stolen car in December. He was 42 years old, and a father of four children ranging in age from 10 to 22 years old.

St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory presented Antonio Valentine's .40 caliber police handgun to his uncle, Scott Valentine, mounted inside of a shadow box Monday during the monthly St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

“To this day, we mourn his loss,” Gregory told him.

The crowd of about 50 people inside the St. Louis County Council chambers in Clayton rose to their feet as Valentine accepted the shadow box, and stood as Valentine made his remarks.

During the Board of Police Commissioners meeting Monday, Chief Ken Gregory presented Sgt. Scott Valentine from the St.... Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Monday, April 18, 2022

“Just when you think there’s no more water left,” Valentine said as the crowd quieted its applause, and he wiped his eyes.

He accepted the gift on behalf of his nephew’s family.

“For seven years I served as the armorer for the City of St. Louis,” Valentine said. “This is just another one of the things that bonded my nephew and I together.

“We’re not a big gun family, but I liked it, so he liked it. None of us had ever touched firearms until, for me, joining the police department, and, for him, going to the military. This is just another one of the bonds that held us together.”

Antonio Valentine was an Army combat veteran that served in Iraq and recently retired from the Air Force Reserves