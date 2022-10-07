Woman killed, car stolen in parking lot of Riverview market, police say

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip at 866-371-8477.

RIVERVIEW, Mo. — A woman was shot and killed and her car was stolen in the parking lot of a market in Riverview, Missouri, police said.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a market near the intersection of Diamond Drive and Chambers Road at around 5 p.m. Sunday night.

When Riverview police were called to the market, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving treatment, but she died at the scene of the shooting.

The police spokeswoman said the victim's car was stolen in the incident.

The Riverview Police Department requested the help of the St. Louis County Police Department, which is handling the ongoing investigation.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip at 866-371-8477.

