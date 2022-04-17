1 woman killed, 2nd injured in stabbing early Sunday morning

A second woman who tried to break up the fight was also injured by the suspect.

ST. LOUIS — One woman was killed and another woman was injured in an early morning stabbing in St. Louis Sunday.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened on the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue at about 3 a.m.

Police were first notified of the stabbing when one of the women showed up at the hospital with a stab wound to the chest. She died a short time later. The woman has not been identified.

During their investigation, police discovered the stabbing happened during an argument on Montclair Avenue. Police said the suspect, a 49-year-old woman, was arguing with the victim when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

A third woman, a 29-year-old, tried to break up the argument but was cut as well.

Police said the suspect ran off before they arrived. No other information about the suspect was provided.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html