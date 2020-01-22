ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teen was robbed at gunpoint near Saint Louis University Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Grand and Chouteau around 4:20 a.m. where a 19-year-old woman told police she was walking in a grass field when an unknown man approached her and pointed a gun at her.

She gave him her backpack and then he got into a silver car and left the scene.

The woman was not injured.

A spokesperson for Saint Louis University said in a statement to 5 On Your Side, “as far as we are aware - the victim has no connection to the university.”

Other local stories

RELATED: Another prosecutor resigns from St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

RELATED: Storm Alert | Winter weather advisory in effect for the St. Louis area

RELATED: Woman shot outside Fenton restaurant