Woman shot in the head in Benton Park West neighborhood

The woman was not conscious and not breathing when police arrived

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in the head in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Utah Street around 9:15 p.m.

A woman was found shot in the head and unconscious and not breathing, according to police.

Police have not provided any other details. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more confirmed information.