x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

Yellowbelly, a gastropub on Lindell Boulevard, is the latest victim in a string of St. Louis break-ins.
Credit: Travis Howard
Yellowbelly restaurant sees smash-and-grab break-in Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries.

The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.

RELATED: St. Louis police on the lookout for masked smash-and-grab burglars

Howard told 5 On Your Side that someone had forced his or her way inside the business by breaking through the glass front door. 

Confetti-like pieces of glass and credit cards littered the entrance of the restaurant and the sidewalk out front after the incident, according to police.

Credit: Travis Howard
Yellowbelly restaurant sees smash-and-grab break-in Saturday night

The eatery opened its doors in the Central West End in 2018.

Anyone with information related the the Yellowbelly break-in or any other St. Louis business break-ins, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the P3TIPS app.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2 men shot early Sunday on South Broadway

Before You Leave, Check This Out