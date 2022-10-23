Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

Yellowbelly, a gastropub on Lindell Boulevard, is the latest victim in a string of St. Louis break-ins.

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries.

The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.

Howard told 5 On Your Side that someone had forced his or her way inside the business by breaking through the glass front door.

Confetti-like pieces of glass and credit cards littered the entrance of the restaurant and the sidewalk out front after the incident, according to police.

The eatery opened its doors in the Central West End in 2018.

Anyone with information related the the Yellowbelly break-in or any other St. Louis business break-ins, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip via the P3TIPS app.