Thinking about homeschooling? Here's advice from a mom of 4 who does it

Teaching kids from home was on the rise before the pandemic. Ashley Kraeuter says she's gotten a lot of friends considering making the switch

ST. LOUIS — Before the pandemic shut down schools, homeschooling was already on the rise with an increase year after year.

According to the National Home Education Research Institute, there are about 2.5 million children who are homeschooled in the U.S. That accounts for about 3% of school-aged kids. That number is growing 2% to 8% every year.

Now, with so many parents struggling to find the best option for their kids this school year, many are wondering if moving the classroom home full-time is the answer.

That includes 33-year-old Ashley Kraeuter, who lives in Hillsboro with her husband and four children.

“There is no easy choice right now for all of the families that are making this decision, for sure," she said.

Kraeuter has her degree in elementary education. After having her first child, she decided she wanted to stay home and homeschool. Three kids later and she's never looked back.

“I just absolutely love it. I mean, to get to watch your own children learn and grow and see the excitement on their faces when something just clicks, and they get it. It's just, it's so rewarding,” she explained.

She said anybody can homeschool their kids; you don’t need a degree in education. She said many of her friends have been asking her how it works because they too are now considering making the switch.

If you're a parent looking to explore the homeschooling option, here are Kraeuter's three tips:

Reach out and connect with others who are already doing it. Choose your curriculum. Know your state’s laws.

Her last bit of advice for all the parents overwhelmed by all of this: be patient with yourself.

“It's going to be an adjustment and I would just say, give yourself so much grace, lower your expectations, maybe lower them again and then go from there,” she laughed.