E-learning vs. virtual learning | How online classes will be different this fall

While the two are similar, there's one big difference that can impact the way your child learns

ST. LOUIS — With more and more schools releasing their reopening plans, you're probably hearing the terms e-learning and virtual learning getting thrown around quite a bit. While the two are similar, there's one big difference that can impact the way your child learns.

Let’s break down the definition of the two.

E-learning

E-learning, or electronic learning, is online instruction by a teacher where students can join and complete coursework at their own pace on their own schedule.

This is what many districts did this last spring when the coronavirus forced schools to shut down. This kind of class structure allows families to fit school work in while juggling their new work from home life.

Virtual learning

With virtual learning, it’s more interactive. Students join live lessons with their teachers and have the capability to ask questions. They can even chat with their classmates.

Come this fall, you may see a combination of both of these in your child’s back-to-school plan as educators work to accommodate the individual learner and family schedules.