Jana Elementary PTA president says school leaders plan to split students up

Parents met with Hazelwood school officials Thursday evening during a meeting the district did not allow media to attend.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Thursday evening, parents from Jana Elementary met with district leaders to discuss what will happen next for students following reports of high levels of radioactive contamination at the school.

Although the district asked the media not to go inside, PTA President Ashley Bernaugh updated 5 On Your Side as soon as it was over. She said school leaders seem convinced students will be separated when they return to class after Thanksgiving.

Some 100 people showed up at Hazelwood Central High School along with three school board members. Since it wasn’t an official Board of Education meeting, a district spokesperson said school leaders didn’t want media to attend, despite a request from the PTA to have full transparency of the process.

The meeting followed reports of high levels of radioactive contamination at Jana. Thursday evening, there was 15 minutes of public comment. Bernaugh said everyone spoke against splitting students up. They want to keep their school community together by transferring the whole school to a vacant building. She said school leaders didn't see it that way.

"No one in the room feels heard. We definitely spoke to our concerns and we definitely heard the positions from the Hazelwood Board and the administration but what we hear are a bunch of reasons why we can’t, rather than solutions for can,” Bernaugh said.

The Hazelwood School District shifted Jana Elementary School to virtual learning for the rest of the semester until they could find another spot for the students, according to an email sent to parents last week.

Florissant Councilman Jeff Caputa said his phone has been ringing off the hook from parents who want the school district to keep their school together.

"What would you say to school leaders?” 5 On Your Side asked Caputa outside of the meeting.

“What I’d say is re-think what they've decided, their decision made, I’d re-think that and look at the options that we do have and utilize those options,” he responded.