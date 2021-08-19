'Mask choice' protest planned in Rockwood School District before school board meeting

A flyer announcing the protest was posted in a private Facebook page. It urges parents to "stand up for [their] children's constitutional rights"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A group of protesters is planning on meeting at Marquette High School Thursday evening before the district school board meeting.

The group said they're against a mandatory mask policy.

The information for the protest was posted on a private Facebook page. The post urges parents to “stand up for [their] children's constitutional rights.”

Organizers of the protest said masks should be a choice. The post also mentions the organizers "need hundreds to show up" and that "now is the time.”

Protesters are expected to meet at Marquette High School at 5 p.m.

Parents of students in the Rockwood School District are no strangers to speaking their minds. Last year, some parents protested against virtual learning. They wanted kids to learn inside schools.

All students, visitors and staff in the district are required to wear masks indoors, and they're not the only ones. Other districts in our area are doing the same. Parkway, Kirkwood and St. Louis Public Schools are also requiring masks.

The school board is meeting at Marquette High School at 7 p.m.

Over in St. Charles County, the Francis Howell School District, one of the largest school districts in the area, is expected to meet Thursday evening. The school board will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. They'll be talking about their mask policy.

Aug. 23 is the first day of school and kids pre-k through 6th grade are required to wear a mask. For 7th to 12th graders, masks are strongly encouraged.

Masks are optional for all students while outdoors, but students have to wear them on school buses.

On Aug.12, Francis Howell posted an update on their mask and COVID-19 policy.