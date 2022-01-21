Missouri attorney general sues St. Louis area school districts over mask mandates

Eric Schmitt is suing several school districts to “halt the unlawful mask mandate in their district.”

ST. LOUIS — After Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that he planned to sue school districts that require masks, he’s now following through on that promise.

On Friday, Schmitt tweeted that his office is suing the Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell, Affton, St. Charles R-VI, St. Louis Public Schools and Dunklin R-5 school districts to “halt the unlawful mask mandate in their district.”

Thursday, the Francis Howell school board voted to extend the district’s mask requirement through Feb. 4. Fort Zumwalt will require masks for students and staff if a school has more than a 4% positivity rate.

Schmitt is suing several other school districts across the state. His office said they plan to file 35 lawsuits on Friday.

Tuesday, Schmitt accused nearly every school district in the St. Louis region of defying the law by requiring students and teachers to wear masks at school.

"School districts have never been given the authority by the legislature to enact public health orders like mask mandates or quarantine orders - the recent Cole County judgment just further affirms that fact," Schmitt said in a press release.