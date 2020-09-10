Mizzou to hold virtual celebration for fall graduates

"We’ll look forward to the moment when we can finally gather in person to honor their achievements"

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri announced an in-person commencement ceremony will not be held this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In place of the in-person ceremony, the university will host a virtual celebration for fall graduates.

“For months, we held on to the hope that we could honor graduates’ achievements with an in-person commencement ceremony this semester,” said Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “As the last several months have shown us though, we must continue to make difficult decisions and take necessary actions to protect the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

Ramchand said details of an in-person ceremony for the class will be announced at a later date. The ceremonies will include all graduates of the entire class from May, August and December, according to a press release.