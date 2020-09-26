University of Missouri–Columbia exceeds $1.3B capital campaign goal

Supporters Dick and Donna Otto committed a $2 million estate gift — pushing the campaign over the $1.4 billion mark.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri officials on Friday said the Columbia campus exceeded the $1.3 billion goal for its Mizzou: Our Time to Lead capital campaign, after supporters Dick and Donna Otto committed a $2 million estate gift — pushing the campaign over the $1.4 billion mark.

The Ottos, both of whom have bachelor's and master's degrees from Mizzou, will support a new Sinclair School of Nursing building project, as well as a scholarship in Donna Otto's name, and an endowment in honor of Dick Otto's mother, officials said.

"Their strong leadership and the support of the entire university community were instrumental in the campaign's success," Mun Choi, UM System president and University of Missouri-Columbia chancellor, said in a statement. "I'm so inspired by the commitment of our alumni and friends to lead Mizzou into its future of excellence. Their generosity will make a great impact on our talented students, faculty and staff as they continue to advance the university through student success, research and engagement."

The Ottos were two of more than 176,000 people who contributed to the campaign. In total, 80% of gifts given throughout the campaign, which launched in 2012, were outright gifts and pledges, and 20% were deferred gifts.

Two of the four key goals of the campaign include enhancing Mizzou's status as one of the country's leading research universities and adding new and renovated facilities across campus. The two goals were pushed forward with the NextGen Precision Health initiative, which is focused on accelerating medical breakthroughs for patients in Missouri and beyond.

