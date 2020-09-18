Parkway School District making plans to get students back in classroom

The district plans to make a final decision at the beginning of October

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Parkway School District is hoping to get students back in the classroom for the second quarter.

The district said it is hopeful it can provide in-person learning for the second quarter, which begins on Oct. 27. Its goal is to provide at least part-time instruction at school for all preK through 12th grade families who have chosen in-person learning. It will also continue to provide the Parkway virtual campus option for families.

“Returning to school at the end of a quarter is ideal because it’s already a natural break in curriculum and instruction. It also avoids students having multiple changes in teachers and routines and provides quality learning throughout the transition,” the letter sent to families said.

The district said it is working to develop plans for younger students to have in-person opportunities at school in late October to help them transition back.

The letter to families said the district has not made a decision regarding a blended or full-time schedule for the return. The decision will be driven by health and safety for our students and staff using the data posted by clicking here. They plan to make a final decision at the beginning of October.

"We have received enormous positive feedback about Parkway teachers and the amount of quality instruction during distance learning. We are so grateful to our teachers and parents for your work and support to make this quarter successful for our students despite the challenges!" the letter sent out to families said.