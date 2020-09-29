'We are so excited' | Rockwood School District staff prep for day 1 of in person learning

"We are thrilled, we're just so excited," said Fairway Elementary school principal Dr. Lorinda Krey

EUREKA, Mo. — The youngest students in the Rockwood School District are preparing to head back to the classroom for the first time since March.

"We are thrilled, we're just so excited," said Fairway Elementary school principal Dr. Lorinda Krey. "We'll have music playing, it's going to be a great celebration."

Principal Krey said they're taking all the proper precautions to keep the kids grades Kindergarten to Second grade safe from COVID-19. Their first day of school is Wednesday.



"These 6 months have been really rough, its been sad, its been lonely, its been challenging we miss our students. you only get so much through a computer screen," said Dr. Krey.

Outside of Krey's school are markers for social distancing and signs encouraging that 6 feet of space.

"We have created our stencils on the ground for social distancing outside, we have our marks and stickers all throughout the hallway," said Dr. Krey.

One lesson added to the curriculum: Teaching kids this young the value of their new guidelines.

"My message to them is that they are going to be our superheroes, they are going to wear superhero masks and use super hero arms to socially distance, and be a superhero in helping keep everybody healthy and safe," said Dr. Krey.

For parents still on the fence the show me strong website is a government run database that tracks COVID-19 in school districts.

According to their data, as of March 1 the Rockwood School District has had 504 cases within it's boundaries since March and 39 the last 14 days. Those numbers include all school-aged children, even those in non-public schools.

"Those families that chose to remain online also made the right decision, I think regardless of if our children are remaining at home or coming back in person we are still going to remain dedicated in providing them the best education possible."