'A bittersweet transition' | Rockwood superintendent to retire this year

ST. LOUIS — Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles is retiring this year.

Miles announced his intention to retire to the Rockwood Board of Education during the executive session of the regular monthly meeting on April 8, the school district announced in a news release.

Miles has worked in education for 26 years, the last seven of those as superintendent at Rockwood and Indian Hill Exempted Village School District in Cincinnati, Ohio. His retirement is effective June 30, 2021.

“This is a bittersweet transition,” Miles shared in a letter to staff, parents and the community. “I am thankful for my time in the Rockwood School District. It is truly a special place with remarkable people providing exceptional opportunities for our students.”

The Board of Education announced it will begin its search for a new interim leader right away, the release stated.

“We take this responsibility very seriously as we search for the most qualified superintendent to lead our highly rated school district,” the board shared in a message to district stakeholders. “Our district is fortunate to have remarkable students, talented and engaged staff members, a cohesive school board and a strong, caring community. Together, we define school district excellence. Thank you for your support as we begin the search for our next leader of the Rockwood School District.”

The Rockwood School District is the second largest district in Missouri with more than 20,000 students and 3,700 employees.