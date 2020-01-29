ST. LOUIS — Students with the Rockwood School District opened a time capsule from 10 years ago.

It was a project put on by Adventure Club, a before and after-school program that has been in both the Rockwood and Parkway school districts since 1984.

On Wednesday, students dug out the time capsule, which was a large metal container with a grocery bag inside. The grocery bag was filled with letters from students, staff bios, a newspaper and photos.

Adventure Club is planning to create another time capsule this year to be unveiled in 10 years, according to Leanne Cantu, coordinator of Adventure Club.

She said doing these time capsules shows the students what children were doing 10 years ago and what things they may have in common with them.

She said being involved with the Adventure Club helps students develop social and emotional skills.

“We get to have fun while learning,” she said. “They’re having so much fun they don’t realize they’re learning all these important skills at the same time.”