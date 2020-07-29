SLPS superintendent recommends online-only start to school year

In preliminary plans, the district said it would offer two online-only options, a virtual learning program led by teachers and a self-guided program

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools superintendent recommended the district start with online-only classes for the first quarter of the year.

Kelvin Adams made the recommendation at a school board meeting Tuesday night. Adams said he chose to back that plan after about 65% of families said they wanted to start the year in one of the district's two virtual programs. Adams also asked the board to consider opening instructional support centers in schools to help families with the greatest need.

In preliminary plans, the district said it would offer two online-only options, a virtual learning program led by teachers and a self-guided program.

Tuesday night, the school district announced that the start date of the school year would be moved from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.

Last week, the district announced every student would receive either an iPad or a laptop to complete virtual learning. According to a release from the district, younger students will get an iPad and high school students will receive a laptop. In addition to the technology, the district said any family that lacks internet is eligible to borrow a hot spot for learning.

The recommendation Tuesday from superintendent Adams comes a day after the union representing teachers in the district called for an all-virtual start to the year.

The American Federation of Teachers Local 420 cited Dr. Deborah Birx's warning about St. Louis needing to take aggressive action to limit the spread of the coronavirus in calling for an all-virtual start to the school year.