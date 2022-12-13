St. Louis Public Schools considers sponsoring Confluence Academy charter schools

SLPS and Confluence Academies partnered this past spring on a public safety plan to combat child gun violence in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — During their meeting on Tuesday, St. Louis’s Board of Education is scheduled to vote on sponsoring Confluence Academy charter schools.

Charter schools are tuition-free schools of choice that are publicly funded but independently run. They are operated through performance contracts signed with a sponsor.

The school that was previously sponsoring Confluence dropped out.

The proposal for SLPS to take over comes as both schools fight to reel in and keep students.

In the St. Louis Public School district, enrollment decreased by 14% from 2016 to 2021, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Imagine Schools, another Charter system, closed in 2012, removing about 4,000 students from their schools.

Paul Ziegler, CEO of EducationPlus, has been in the industry in St. Louis for 30 years and has seen the highs and lows of the public and charter sectors.

"You know if you would have asked me a couple of years ago whether I'd see traditional public schools, SLPS adopting a charter, I probably would have said no," Ziegler said.

EducationPlus is a non-profit educational service agency that collaborates with member districts and the region to provide leadership and resources to the 60 member school districts.

SLPS and Confluence Academies came together this past Spring on a public safety plan to help stop child gun violence in the city.

Ziegler mentioned how the proposed sponsorship would maximize resources.

"If I have to duplicate transportation or duplicate administrative services. Things like that. That money's got to come from somewhere. When the resources remain the same, what ends up happening is we're diluting other pieces that are good for kids," Ziegler added.

The longtime education advocate added that the leadership in both systems would be key to making the partnership work.

"I think if that drives ultimately the decisions that are made, ultimately, they are going to have a better opportunity for all kids in the St. Louis city area," he said.

Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver has led Confluence since 2016.