UMSL Accelerate program granted $50K to 11 business owners during the pandemic

FERGUSON, Mo. — Cinnamon Bun and Red Hot Pop are just two of the more than 50 flavors of popcorn available at St. Louis Native Tony Davis' locally-owned shop in Ferguson.

"Pop Pop Hurray, I always describe it as like a gourmet popcorn shop combined with a Cold Stone," Davis said. "You get the fresh, gourmet popcorn but you also get the variety of flavors and then what's really unique to us is the topping options."

He opened in October 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and caught the eye of Dan Lauer, The Founding Executive Director of the University of Missouri St. Louis Accelerate program.

"95% of startups fail. 70% of startups that go through accelerators succeed," Lauer said.

Lauer and Managing Director Monique Bynum facilitate efforts from corporate sponsors like Ameren and Edward Jones to invest in local businesses.

"What we're really focusing on, businesses that are really going to have an impact in our region. Businesses that are really looking to scale," Bynum said.

"Underrepresented founders struggle for early-stage capital," Lauer said.

Over two years, they've granted 11 local entrepreneurs with $50,000 and business resources through a Shark Tank-style process.

"We had about 10 judges who came from other corporations and they heard their pitches and from there we narrowed it down to the top five," Bynum said.

"So, what's Pop Pop Hurray going to get? A paid student intern, access to college of business faculty. An entire network of our alums to help them connect to other businesses and customers," Lauer said

"That $50,000 couldn't have come at a better time because right now we're preparing for a second location, so it was literally like a blessing at a perfect time," Davis said.

Davis has 12 employees on staff. With the Accelerate program's support, he believes he can take Pop Pop Hurray to the next level.

"We're providing jobs, providing opportunity and personally establishing and creating generational wealth and trying to really build something in the community," Davis said.

The UMSL Accelerate program is still accepting applications for its 2022 grants.